Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI finds no evidence that suggests the actor was murdered

India's Central Bureau of Investigation has not found any evidence that would suggest that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.



According to reports, a team of the investigative agency is currently in Mumbai and the probe is underway. They are reportedly now looking at the angle of suicide and if abetment to suicide case can be established.



Over the past few weeks, several people have been summoned by CBI in relation to the case. The actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his roommate Siddharth Pithani, house staff, former manager Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda and others have been questioned by the CBI.



Meanwhile, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been grilling Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya in connection with the money-laundering probe in Sushant's death case. According to reports, Arya, the owner of Hotel Tamarind and Cafe Cotinga in Goa, once again appeared before the financial probe agency on Tuesday morning and is being questioned after his chats with Rhea related to drugs came into light. ED is reportedly also questioning Arya about his financial dealings with Rhea and her brother Showik. The ED is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The CBI took over the case a few weeks back following Sushant's father's FIR accusing Rhea and her family members of abetment of suicide and money laundering.