'Shakuntala Devi' trailer: Vidya Balan brings her quintessential charm to the biopic of a genius

Vidya Balan lights up the screen from the first frame of the 'Shakuntala Devi' trailer. The actress plays Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi in the biopic which has been directed by Anu Menon.



The trailer highlights how Shakuntala Devi was a prodigy from a young age and went to study mathematics in Britain and eventually got the title of the 'Human Computer'. While the trailer talks of her brilliance, it also gives a glimpse of her troubled relationship with her daughter played by Sanya Malhotra.



The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta as Shakuntala Devi's husband and Amit Sadh in a key role.





The film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release in May, but owing to the pandemic, 'Shakuntala Devi' will directly release on digital now. It will stream on Amazon prime video from July 31.



Considering its being headlined by the talented, versatile Vidya Balan- expectations from the film are high. Will it live up to the hype? Guess, we will have to wait till July 31 to find out.