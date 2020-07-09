Priyanka Chopra to join Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle for a global leadership summit

Global icon Priyanka Chopra will be one of the many influential people to attend the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit. The summit will have multiple prominent women leaders and icons speaking including Former US Frist Lady Michelle Obama and Priyanka's friend Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.



Priyanka took to Twitter to announce her participation at the prestigious event.

“No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders! #GirlsLead20,” she wrote.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and actor Jameela Jamil will also be a part of the event.



Priyanka's had a busy few days. She is the brand ambassador of the Toronto International Film Festival along with a host of other film personalities. The festival has moved to a virtual space this year owing to the pandemic. The actress has also signed a mega-deal with Amazon and will soon be creating original content for Prime Video. The actress has also given her nod to 'Matrix 4' which will co-star Keanu Reeves.