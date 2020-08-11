Poet Rahat Indori dies at Indore hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Renowned poet and film lyricist Rahat Indori died on Tuesday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Earlier in the day, the poet had tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He was 70 years old.



He was admitted to the Sri Aurobindo hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus.



According to reports, the poet suffered two heart attacks and could not be saved. Dr Bhandari, who was treating him, said that he had 60 percent pneumonia.



On Tuesday morning, he had tweeted "My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of Covid-19, the report of which has come positive. Pray that I should beat this disease as soon as possible. There is another request, do not call me or people at home. You will continue to get news regarding my health on Twitter and Facebook."

Apart from teaching Urdu at a university in Indore, Indori wrote songs for numerous Bollywood films including 'Munnabhai MBBS', 'Ishq', Meenaxi' and 'Mission Kashmir'.