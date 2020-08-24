'Khaali Peeli' teaser: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey are on a run!

Bollywood's next-gen actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are teaming up for an action-thriller 'Khaali Peeli'. The film's teaser was unveiled on Monday morning and shows its two leads going on a roller-coaster ride in a black and yellow (Kaali Peeli) taxi in Mumbai.



The nearly 1.5 minute-long teaser then sees Khatter running way with Panday with a bag of cash and some jewelry in their taxi. While Ishaan has been introduced as a half-murder accused in the teaser, Ananya is introduced as a dancer.

Here, have a look at the teaser.





Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars `Paatal Lok` actor Jaideep Ahlawat.



'Khaali Peeli` went on the floors in September 2019 and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the pandemic. The new release date of the film has not yet been announced. It is not yet confirmed if the film will be released on OTT platform or will get a theatrical release.