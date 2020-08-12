Confirmed! Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez to collaborate for 'Kick 2'

WION Web Team New Delhi Aug 12, 2020, 03.00 PM(IST)

File image of Salman Khan. Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The first part, 'Kick' also starred Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Salman Khan will return with his superhero-style film ‘Kick 2’, a sequel to the hit film that starred him along with Jacqueline Fernandez. 

‘Kick 2’ will star the same cast with Sajid Nadiadwala locking the script.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement: "IT'S OFFICIAL... #SajidNadiadwala locks the script of #Kick2 today... Announces the principal cast of #Kick2 on #JacquelineFernandez's birthday today... #Kick2 to star #SalmanKhan and #JacquelineFernandez... Announcement."

×

Meanwhile, Salman’s other release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was postponed from Eid release due to the pandemic. 

Topics