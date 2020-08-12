Confirmed! Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez to collaborate for 'Kick 2'

Salman Khan will return with his superhero-style film ‘Kick 2’, a sequel to the hit film that starred him along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

‘Kick 2’ will star the same cast with Sajid Nadiadwala locking the script.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement: "IT'S OFFICIAL... #SajidNadiadwala locks the script of #Kick2 today... Announces the principal cast of #Kick2 on #JacquelineFernandez's birthday today... #Kick2 to star #SalmanKhan and #JacquelineFernandez... Announcement."

Meanwhile, Salman’s other release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was postponed from Eid release due to the pandemic.