Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'bountiful gracious gratitude' to fans for well wishes, prayers

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday expressed `bountiful gracious gratitude` to the fans for their prayers for his well-being.



The 77-year-old star put out an adorable all smiles picture with son Abhishek Bachchan acknowledging fans` wishes.

Senior Bachchan captioned the picture as, "In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .."

Fans of the superstar have been organising special prayers in different parts of the country for his speedy recovery.

Besides Big B, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.



He also stated that due to the hospital protocol being restrictive, the `Don` star isn`t able to send individual responses.

He said, "in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever."



Celebrity followers including Kanika Kapoor also liked the post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 17 thousand likes within 50 minutes of being posted.



Wishing megastar, Katrina Kaif commented, "Prayers are with you." (with red heart emoji).Mouni Roy and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also sent in love and prayers for the speedy recovery of Senior Bachchan.