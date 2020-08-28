Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Golmaal Again' to re-release in US

Ajay Devgn-starrer much-loved supernatural action-comedy `Golmaal Again` that features an ensemble cast is all set to re-release in the USA in Regal Virginia Center and Regal Countryside from August 28.

"#GolmaalAgain to re-release in #USA," wrote movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh as he announced the re-release of the film.

A Rohit Shetty directorial, `Golmaal Again` is the fourth instalment in the `Golmaal` series.Apart from Devgn, the movie has an ensemble star cast including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.



The movie had hit theatres on October 20, 2017.