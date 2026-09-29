/Mumbai police tweaks Ranbir Kapoor's Love & War poster with a road safety twist!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War stands among the biggest films of the year and is poised to set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. Bringing together three of the industry’s biggest stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, for the first time in a grand SLB spectacle, the film promises to be a cinematic experience unlike any other.

With anticipation already soaring, the makers recently dropped intriguing first-look posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, leaving everyone talking about the highly anticipated film. While the posters quickly became the talk of the town, Mumbai Police has now also used one of them to spread road safety awareness.

In the most creative way, Mumbai Police has used Ranbir Kapoor’s first-look poster from Love & War to spread awareness about the importance of wearing a seat belt while driving. While the poster has already had everyone talking, it is now becoming a viral pop-culture moment, with Mumbai Police creatively incorporating it into their road safety campaign. Sharing the poster on their social media, Mumbai Police penned the caption:

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"Seatbelt over wheels is the only deal.#LoveAndWar neither excuses an unbuckled ride.

#LoveAndSafetyOnRoad"

The first-look posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have only heightened the excitement to witness what Love & War has in store for audiences on the big screen. Ever since the film was announced, fans have eagerly awaited the first glimpse into its world. Now, with these stunning posters offering a glimpse of the characters and the grand scale of the film, the anticipation has reached an even higher level, making the wait for Love & War all the more

exciting.