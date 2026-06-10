/Miss the 1990s? Governor makers slash ticket prices to just Rs 50

Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor has emerged as one of the most talked-about theatrical releases, thanks to its powerful narrative set against the backdrop of India’s historic 1991 financial crisis, a turning point that transformed the nation’s economic future. As anticipation continues to build ahead of its worldwide release, the makers have unveiled a unique initiative inspired by the very era depicted in the film.

In a move rarely seen in modern cinema marketing, the team has decided to bring back 1990s-era ticket pricing for viewersNOR90. The makers took to social media and shared that tickets will be available starting at just ₹50. Audiences can avail of this special offer by using the code "GOVER" while booking their tickets. The offer is available through BookMyShow, with complete details shared by the makers.

Through this nostalgic campaign, the makers aim to give audiences a deeper connection to the period in which the story unfolds, creating an experience that extends beyond the screen and into the world of Governor itself.

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The makers wrote, “Witness History at Historic Prices 25,000 tickets available at 1990 pricing, starting at just ₹50* Use code "GOVERNOR90" to avail this offer.Book now on BookMyShow before the offer runs out, link in bio. GOVERNOR, in cinemas on 12th June, 2026.”



Inspired by extraordinary true events, Governor revisits a defining chapter in India’s history when the nation was standing at the brink of a major financial crisis. The film brings this powerful story to life, with Manoj Bajpayee in the role of the RBI Governor, a decisive leader entrusted with making critical economic choices under intense pressure. Facing extraordinary challenges, he is compelled to take bold and strategic measures as the country teeters on the edge of collapse.