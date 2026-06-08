/Manoj Bajpayee's Governor makers brings back 1990s ticket prices for early viewers

Manoj Bajpayee's Governor delves into the important chapter of Indian history that happened in the 1990s and inspires the audience to step into the theatre. To make it more affordable, the makers have decided to sell the tickets . Amid the growing excitement, the makers have decided to revisit the ticket pricing of the 1990s, the era in which the film is set.

Inspired by true events delves into a pivotal chapter in India’s history, when the nation confronted an unprecedented financial crisis that put its resilience to the ultimate test.

Set against a backdrop of uncertainty and crucial decision-making, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee as a steadfast Governor tasked with guiding the country through one of its most challenging periods. Through a compelling performance, he brings to life the courage, responsibility, and resolve behind the decisions that played a vital role in shaping India’s future.

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With GOVERNOR nearing its release, the makers have introduced a unique marketing idea that revisits the pricing of the 1990s. Through this innovative approach, they aim to connect audiences with the period in which the story unfolds. It is a concept rarely seen before and is designed to give viewers a more immersive experience, allowing them to engage with the world and time that the film seeks to portray.

As the makers have announced this amazing pricing strategy on their social media and captioned - "The story is historic and the ticket prices too. GOVERNOR, in cinemas on 12th June 2026.#VipulAmrutlalShah @chinmay_d_mandlekar

@aashin_shah @bajpayee.manoj @adah_ki_adah @noushad_mohamed_kunju @madhoo_rockstar [Sunshine Pictures, Governor, Bollywood #Governor]"

Featuring impactful dialogues, this remarkable tale is brought to you by Sunshine Pictures.