/Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ season 2 announced, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan to return as jailers

After entertaining fans with season one, reality show ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ is set to return with its second season on Netflix.



The upcoming season will bring back Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan as jailers, while a new set of contestants will enter the show.



Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Manisha Sharma, the second season will continue the show’s format, where contestants live inside a jail, take part in tasks and face questions about their personal lives.

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The announcement comes after the first season received considerable attention from viewers. According to Netflix, the show generated over 5 billion views across social media and word of mouth, with several moments from the series becoming talking points among audiences.



The first season featured contestants sharing personal stories, facing confrontations and taking part in challenges inside the jail. Shreya emerged as the winner after former contestants and the jailers were asked to choose between her and Shivangi during the finale.



Throughout the season, Shreya emerged as one of the jail’s most talked-about contestants. Right from the opening episodes, she found herself at the heart of several heated clashes, including confrontations with Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola. Her outspoken nature, willingness to question alliances and emotional revelations kept her firmly in the spotlight, while also driving plenty of discussion online.