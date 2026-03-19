/Kartik Aaryan’s starrer Naagzilla on OTT: Here's where you can watch it

Kartik Aaryan’s starrer Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand is one of the movies that fans are very excited about, as they will get to see the actor in a one-of-a-kind role for the first time. The movie will be released in theatres, and even before that, it has been revealed that it will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

On March 18, the streaming giant announced its slate for 2026, which includes a bunch of new lineups. Among them, the one project that has created a lot of buzz is Naagzilla.

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, known for the Fukrey franchise, the movie was initially set to release in August. However, as per reports, it might get delayed. The announcement does not have a release date.

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Sharing the poster featuring Aryan, Prime Video wrote,''Get ready to witness the fasssscinating world of#Naagzilla!🐍- Naaglok ka pehla Kaand#PrimeVideoPresents #Naagzilla available post-theatrical release. #ItStartsHere.''

As per reports, the movie revolves around a shape-shifting snake, played by Aaryan, who coexists with humans. The twist comes when his gem is stolen by a villain, putting his life in danger. Aryan will be joining the slate of actors, such as Sridevi, Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, and more, who have played a shape-shifting snake in the film.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the movie was written by Gautam Mehra. Alongside Aryan, Preity Mukhundhan will make her Bollywood debut as the female lead. Ravi Kishan is expected to play a pivotal role.

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming projects