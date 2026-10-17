/Kajol stuns in a orange-grey saree at Durga puja, poses with kids, Nysa and Yug - Watch

Durga Puja festivities kicked off on Friday, and like every year, members of the Mukerji family, including actresses Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, arrived at the famous North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal as the face of Goddess Durga's idol was unveiled. Rani Mukerji has yet to make an appearance.

On Saturday, the celebrations continued as Kajol, Tanishaa and Ayan came together to start the Saptami festivities. One of the early arrivals at the pandal was veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who came with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Several videos from the pandal have started going viral on the internet.

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's hug at Durga Puja pandal

Kajol and Jaya have always shared a sweet bond. On stage, the veteran actor arrived wearing a grey saree, while her daughter Shweta wore a white saree with silver work and a red broad border.

Jaya arrived when her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star was at the pandal and busy with arrangements. In one clip, Kajol is seen walking towards Bachchan as she leaves. The two were seen sharing a warm hug.

Kajol at Durga pandal with her kids, Nysa and Yug

On Saturday, Kajol was accompanied by her children, Nysa and Yug, at the puja pandal as they sought blessings. For the first day of the festivities, the actress chose a mustard-yellow and grey saree with a golden border. She paired it with a matching blouse and tied her hair in a tight, neat braid, which was adorned with accessories. She accessorised her look with large earrings and kept her makeup minimal for the day outing.

Meanwhile, her daughter Nysa wore a grey Banarasi saree, which she carried gracefully, while Yug twinned with his sister in a matching grey kurta. The trio was seen enjoying themselves at the Durga pandal as they chatted and posed for the paparazzi at the event.