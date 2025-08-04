/John Abraham’s action thriller Tehran: Release date, trailer and more!

As seen in the trailer, the story draws inspiration from the 2012 bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, a real-life incident that spiralled into complex diplomatic ripples.
John Abraham is back with another patriotic and thrilling drama titled Tehran, set to premiere during India's Independence Day week. A taut geo-political spy thriller also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli. The film is set to release on 14th August 2025. The film is a fictionalised version inspired by true events and unfolds against the simmering global tension between Israel and Iran.
Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran dives into the shadowy world of international espionage where one man’s allegiance could tip the balance between loyalty and betrayal.
As seen in the trailer, the story draws inspiration from the 2012 bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, a real-life incident that spiralled into complex diplomatic ripples. As ACP Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham) is pulled into a covert operation that spans continents, ideologies, and fractured alliances, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur. Is Rajeev India’s ultimate patriot, silently shaping the nation’s future from the shadows—or a rouge officer playing by his own rules?
Tehran is far more than a globe-spanning thriller—it’s a psychological and political minefield. The film doesn’t just trace espionage operations — it dissects international politics, deception, and mind games.
Director Arun Gopalan said, "Tehran, to me, is a mirror held up to a fractured world. A story about shifting loyalties, blurred identities, and the human cost hidden in the shadows of global politics. We approached it with honesty and restraint because the truth it draws from is far from fiction. Every decision these characters make carries weight; every silence, every betrayal leaves a mark. I’m thankful to John, Manushi, and the cast for stepping into this world with such courage and authenticity. More than a spy thriller, Tehran is a tense, adrenaline-charged ride that forces you to ask: whose truth do you believe?”