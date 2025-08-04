/John Abraham’s action thriller Tehran: Release date, trailer and more!

John Abraham is back with another patriotic and thrilling drama titled Tehran, set to premiere during India's Independence Day week. A taut geo-political spy thriller also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli. The film is set to release on 14th August 2025. The film is a fictionalised version inspired by true events and unfolds against the simmering global tension between Israel and Iran.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran dives into the shadowy world of international espionage where one man’s allegiance could tip the balance between loyalty and betrayal.

As seen in the trailer, the story draws inspiration from the 2012 bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, a real-life incident that spiralled into complex diplomatic ripples. As ACP Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham) is pulled into a covert operation that spans continents, ideologies, and fractured alliances, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur. Is Rajeev India’s ultimate patriot, silently shaping the nation’s future from the shadows—or a rouge officer playing by his own rules?

Tehran is far more than a globe-spanning thriller—it’s a psychological and political minefield. The film doesn’t just trace espionage operations — it dissects international politics, deception, and mind games.