/Independence Day 2026: 7 patriotic songs to celebrate India's freedom and spirit

Happy 80th Independence Day! As the nation celebrates its freedom and remembers the legendary freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for their country, people hoist flags on the roofs of their homes, fly colourful kites, and spend time with their loved ones. Adding to the patriotic spirit, here are some timeless Independence Day songs that evoke pride, unity, and love for the nation. From classic anthems like “Maa Tujhe Salaam” to modern patriotic hits like “Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo,” these tracks perfectly capture the essence of India’s journey and make the celebrations even more memorable.

Des Rangila

This song is from the 2006 film Fanaa. Composed by Jatin-Lalit and written by Prasoon Joshi, it showcases India’s cultural diversity, natural beauty, and the significance of the tricolour, symbolising the nation’s freedom, unity, and identity. Featuring Kajol, the song is one of the most popular and is filled with pride and love for the nation.

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Teri Mitti

This song is from the 2019 film Kesari, which features Akshay Kumar. Sung by B Praak, composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, and written by Manoj Muntashir, the track is very popular and highlights modern emotional patriotism. It captures a dying soldier's final thoughts, expressing profound love, gratitude, and a desire to merge into the soil of the motherland.

Ae Watan Watan

This track is from Meghna Gulzar's most acclaimed film, Raazi. The lyrics for this are written by Gulzar, the music is by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and it is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh. It depicts the inner thoughts of an individual who gives it all to his or her nation, even if it costs lives.

Sandese Aate Hain

The song is from the 1997 movie Border, directed by JP Dutta, and is considered an iconic patriotic film. The track is sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod, composed by Anu Malik, and written by Javed Akhtar. It portrays the homesickness, emotional pain, and deep sacrifice of Indian soldiers who stood their ground while protecting the nation.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

This song is from the movie Veer-Zaara, released in 2004. After it came to notice, it became a much-celebrated patriotic track that captures the soul of India through its culture and traditions. Over the years, the track, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Maan, and Pritha Majumder, has secured a special place in every individual's heart and is considered one of the favourites for Independence Day celebrations.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

This song was composed and sung by AR Rahman in 1997 for the golden jubilee of India's independence. Making it an iconic patriotic anthem, it highlights deep maternal love and national pride with its high-energy rhythm and emotional core. The track is from Rahman's album titled Vande Mataram.

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo