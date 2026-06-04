/Govinda pays tribute to Pahlaj Nihalani, says he helped him rise above poverty

Producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on Thursday at the age of 76. Nihalani was one of the producers, who backed and supported the masala entertaining movies and was behind movies such as Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen.

Nihalani died at his Mumbai residence after a prolonged illness. The filmmaker had been unwell for quite some time and had been admitted to the hospital. The cause of death is currently unknown.

After the sad news of his death broke, several Bollywood celebrities attended his funeral to pay their last respects. Among many, actor Govinda, also paid tribute to the late producer, who had worked with him in the initial years of his career.

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Paying tribute to the producer, the actor shared that Pahlaj was the one, who helped him rise above poverty.

The actor said, “Param aadarniya Pahlaj Nihalani, humaare neev ke pathar the. Mai aur mujh jaise kalakaar jo gareebi ki daur se upar aaye, usme aapka sahyog raha (The most respectable Pahlaj Nihalani was our foundation stone. You helped artistes like me and many more rise above poverty).''

The actor continued, “Aur desh me kam se kam ek darzan aise kalakaar rahe honge, ke aadarniya Pahlaj Nihalani jo hai, unka sehyog aur saath me zameen se aasmaan pe pahuchaane ka jo ek chandrama ka kaarya hota hai wo upar wale ne diya (“And in this country, there would be at least a dozen such artists, for whom respected Pahlaj Nihalani has played a supportive role and helped elevate them from the ground to the skies, like a guiding force given by God.”)

Pahlaj Nihalani and Govinda worked together in many hit films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen and Ilzaam.

Not only Govinda, but also Suniel Shetty remembered Nihalani as he recalled how he supported him, opened doors, guided me & always stood by me.

Remembering the late producer, he shared a note on X, reading, “Pahlaj ji was one of the first people to believe in me. When I was finding my feet in the industry, he opened doors, guided me & always stood by me with warmth and encouragement,” he wrote.