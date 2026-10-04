/Farzi 2: Who is Yukti Thareja, the actress set to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the sequel?

Shahid Kapoor is all set to return as Sunny in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Farzi 2. Adding a major update to the upcoming season, actress Yukti Thareja revealed that she has joined the heist thriller as the female lead opposite Kapoor, replacing Raashii Khanna, who played the role of Megha Vyas in the first season.

Yukti Thareja on joining Farzi 2 opposite Shahid Kapoor

In a conversation with Variety India, Yukti Thareja revealed that she will play the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in the much-awaited second season of Farzi. She said, “I am playing the main female lead in Farzi Season 2. I am the only central female protagonist this season. All my scenes are with Shahid Kapoor. My character is a fearless Gen-Z woman who speaks up against the system.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sharing more details about her role, Thareja described her character as a fearless Gen-Z woman who speaks out against the system. Yukti added, “It is a strong, layered role with real substance. I have already shot the majority of my portion, with about 20% left to complete."

She also revealed the release date for the second season, which "is expected to release in mid-2027."

Who is Yukti Thareja?

Yukti Thareja is an Indian model and actress. She began her career in 2017 after winning the Oppo Delhi Times Fresh Face title and later rose to prominence as a finalist on MTV Supermodel of the Year, where she secured the fourth position.

In 2021, Thareja got her breakthrough with an appearance opposite Emraan Hashmi in the music video “Lut Gaye,” sung by Jubin Nautiyal. She later made her Tollywood debut with Rangabali in 2023, starring opposite Naga Shaurya. That same year, she was cast as the female lead in Devil: The British Secret Agent, alongside Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, but was later replaced by Samyuktha Menon.

She was last seen in the critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime, in which she played Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Simran Masih alongside Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh. The series follows their investigation into harrowing human-trafficking rings and cases involving missing girls. She also appeared in the Malayalam action film Marco.

About Farzi 2

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the second season was announced in February 2026 when the filmmakers shared a picture with Shahid Kapoor on X, marking the third anniversary of the Amazon Prime Video series.