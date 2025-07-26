/Ekta Kapoor responds after ALTT ban, says she hasn’t been involved since exiting in 2021

Following the recent government ban on ALTT and 23 other OTT apps, Ekta Kapoor has released a statement clarifying that she stepped away from ALTT in 2021 and has had no involvement with the platform since. The government has ordered the blocking of websites and apps linked to 25 OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix, citing the presence of obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content.

Ekta Kapoor says she and her mother have had no ties since 2021

Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor posted “Balaji Telefilms Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE, is a professionally run media organisation and following the recent amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (previously its wholly owned subsidiary) duly approved by the Hon’ble NCLT, it operates ALTT wef June 20, 2025."

She further clarified that neither she nor her mother, Shobha Kapoor, has had any connection with the platform since stepping away. “Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities; however, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT, and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021. Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied, and the media is requested to report the accurate facts.”

25 OTT platforms blocked over obscene content

As per the official report, the banned platforms include ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks.