/Ekta Kapoor praises Arunabh Kumar for writing of Vvan: So many details woven into the story

Vvan is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, generating massive excitement with its fresh blend of horror and comedy. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in striking never-seen-before avatars, the film has captivated audiences with every glimpse into its mystical and visually spectacular world. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar, Vvan promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience filled with mystery, thrills, and immersive storytelling.

However, Vvan is going to be a film that everyone will have to watch very closely because of its intricate detailing. Speaking about the same, producer Ektaa Kapoor credited TVF’s Arunabh Kumar and said, "This is going to be one of those films where you truly have to pay attention and look closely as there are so many details woven into it. I must say that has not been my strong point ever, but God is in the detailing and I think the biggest detailing here is going to be on the way Arunabh and Sir have brought out the characters and the way actors have performed it."