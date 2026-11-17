Bae is back to seize the day! Ananya Panday's one of the most loved shows, Call Me Bae, will be back with season 2 in December after a long wait.

The first season, which premiered on Prime Video, won hearts with Ananya's charming portrayal of Bella "Bae" Chowdhary, a South Delhi girl who loses everything overnight and starts to rebuild her life. All set to return in her much-loved avatar, and if season 1 was classy, fun and all things fashion, season 2 promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more binge-worthy.

Call Me Bae season 2: Here's when the show will air on Prime Video

Ananya will return as Bae on December 17, 2026. The eight-episode series returns with its unique blend of humour, glamour, and friendship, as Bae's love life takes a messier turn than ever, putting her heart, and her Behen Code, to the test.

Created by Ishita Moitra, the series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair, and Nittal Chandarana. The new season brings back its ensemble cast, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead, with Shruti Kamal Haasan joining the series, along with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

What will Call Me Bae Season 2 revolve around?

Bella "Bae" Chowdhary (Ananya Panday) is back: triumphant, ambitious, and blazing with confidence. But while her career is on the rise, her love life is more tangled than ever. With two suitors pulling her heart in different directions, Bae has to deal with romance, heartbreak, and some very messy choices. And what's Bae without her trusted behens and their Behen Code? This time, the Behen Code is bigger, messier, and more unpredictable than ever, as a new sister joins the circle. With Bae taking every twist in her signature style and plenty of “baeilious” chaos, Season 2 promises one thing: two hearts, one Bae, and a whole lot of drama!