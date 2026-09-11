You would be living under a rock if you have not heard of Tukaram Mundhe, the Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As he continues his crackdown on food and drug adulteration in the state, a drive that has made him famous in the entire country, actress Bipasha Basu is the latest celebrity to seek his help after she found worms in a protein powder. Bipasha Basu complains of finding worms in protein powder and seeks help from Tukaram Mundhe.

On Thursday, Bipasha shared a shocking video allegedly showing worms from the protein powder. In the clip, she is seen holding a glass of protein shake in front of the protein powder box, and on her finger, she shows worms that she alleged came from the powder.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a video, writting, ''“This Isopure is full of small worms. Tiny, tiny worms. The new dabba that we’ve opened,” she said. ''These are the worms inside it, full of it,” she alleged.

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Actress also tagged Munde, writing, “@tukaram ias You are our only hope .. So we don't get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything we purchase.”

Stills from Bipasha Basu Photograph: (IG/@Bipasha Basu)

Mundhe has become famous for his work since launching a massive statewide crackdown that has shaken restaurant, hotel, bakery and food business owners. He took charge as FDA Commissioner in May, and since then, thousands of inspections have been conducted, leading to seizures and suspension of licences of restaurants, quick e-commerce services and famous eateries.

Mundhe has been getting a lot of love from the public as well as celebrities. Before Bipasha, in August, Shweta Tiwari shared a video of a cockroach she allegedly found in her quick-commerce order from a famous e-commerce platform.