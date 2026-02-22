/Before Alia Bhatt at BAFTA 2026: Bollywood actresses who presented at British awards



It is going to be a starry night in London on Sunday as the red carpet for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards is rolled out and A-listers arrive in their finest sartorial choices. This year’s ceremony will be especially exciting for Indian fans, who will see Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt take the stage to present a trophy.

Bhatt is enjoying a remarkable phase in her career. While she has always impressed audiences in India, she has also made her mark internationally, notably when she walked the Met Gala red carpet. She also made her debut at Cannes Film Festival.

She has been named as one of the presenters alongside Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, Michael B. Jordan, and Kate Hudson. However, did you know which Indian actresses have previously presented at the BAFTAs? They are none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone.

Priyanka Chopra as BAFTA presenter

In 2021, Priyanka became the first Indian actress to present at the 74th British Academy Film Awards, marking a historic moment for the Indian film industry. She attended the event with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. For her appearance, she wore a pink embroidered jacket with an open neckline paired with high-waisted white pleated pants.

Deepika Padukone was the lady in gold



In 2024, Deepika graced the BAFTA stage to present the award in the Film Not in the English Language category. She presented the award to director Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest.

At the international stage, Padukone made the entire India proud as she walked the BAFTA red carpet wearing a golden shimmery saree by Sabyasachi.

When and where to watch BAFTA 2026



The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. This year’s event will be hosted by actor Alan Cumming, who will be hosting the ceremony for the first time.