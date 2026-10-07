/Baby no.2! Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child

Baby No. 2 is on the way. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. On Wednesday, the couple shared the good news with a sweet pic featuring their daughter Saraayah.

In a surprise announcement that no one saw coming, Kiara and Sidharth are set to embrace parenthood again as they continue to enjoy their new life with their one-year-old daughter.

Keeping things similar to their first pregnancy announcement, the only addition was their daughter's hand.The picture shows Sidharth and Kiara holding a pair of knit baby booties, with their little one's hand as the sweetest addition.

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Sharing a joint post together, the couple wrote,''Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼

Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏻🧿.''

In 2025, Kiara gave birth to the couple's first child, a baby girl, on July 15 at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Since welcoming their first child, Kiara has been living a low-key life away from the spotlight as she maintains a fine balance between her career and personal life. During her pregnancy, the actress worked for seven months and even made history by walking the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.

The actress made her acting comeback with Yash' Toxic, which was released in August. The couple had announced their pregnancy in February 2025.

During her appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, she got candid about motherhood and how her life changed, saying that she's a completely different person. The actress even teared up as she talked about her postpartum struggles.

Also read: Mom Kiara Advani's fair trade with daughter in sweet post, ‘I change your diapers, you change my world...’

‘’Everything changes after you embrace motherhood. Before becoming a mother and after becoming a mother, I am a completely different person,” she shared.

“There's so much more purpose in everything you do. I'm constantly thinking of leading by example for my daughter. What would my daughter feel if I did this?” she added.