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Baby no.2! Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:07 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:30 IST
Baby no.2! Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child

Picture of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Photograph: (IG)

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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. In 2025, the actress gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, named Saraayah in Mumbai. 

Baby No. 2 is on the way. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. On Wednesday, the couple shared the good news with a sweet pic featuring their daughter Saraayah.

In a surprise announcement that no one saw coming, Kiara and Sidharth are set to embrace parenthood again as they continue to enjoy their new life with their one-year-old daughter.

Keeping things similar to their first pregnancy announcement, the only addition was their daughter's hand.The picture shows Sidharth and Kiara holding a pair of knit baby booties, with their little one's hand as the sweetest addition.

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Sharing a joint post together, the couple wrote,''Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼
Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏻🧿.''

Also read: 'Mama is only acting, okay?' Kiara Advani on how she spoke to her daughter before birth

In 2025, Kiara gave birth to the couple's first child, a baby girl, on July 15 at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Since welcoming their first child, Kiara has been living a low-key life away from the spotlight as she maintains a fine balance between her career and personal life. During her pregnancy, the actress worked for seven months and even made history by walking the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.

The actress made her acting comeback with Yash' Toxic, which was released in August. The couple had announced their pregnancy in February 2025.

During her appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, she got candid about motherhood and how her life changed, saying that she's a completely different person. The actress even teared up as she talked about her postpartum struggles.

Also read: Mom Kiara Advani's fair trade with daughter in sweet post, ‘I change your diapers, you change my world...’

‘’Everything changes after you embrace motherhood. Before becoming a mother and after becoming a mother, I am a completely different person,” she shared.

“There's so much more purpose in everything you do. I'm constantly thinking of leading by example for my daughter. What would my daughter feel if I did this?” she added.

Kiara and Siddharth tied the knot in 2023 in Udaipur after dating for a few years.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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