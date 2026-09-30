/Alliance season 2 announced! Kunal Kemmu to reuturn; here's when it will premiere

Alliance is returning with season 2. The competitive captive reality series that had the entire country hooked, debating strategies at dinner tables, and second-guessing every move the Allies made, is returning sooner than expected. Because there is nothing like watching sharp minds outplay each other in real time.



Alliance is the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed Dutch format created by John de Mol and produced by Banijay Asia.

Season 1, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, placed 16 celebrity Allies inside a mysterious HQ run by ‘The System’, where they navigated physical and mental challenges, forged alliances, and proved that in this game, the smartest mind wins.

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The show was Prime Video's first-ever daily reality series globally, streaming fresh episodes every day at noon. Season 1 was a masterclass in mind games, shifting loyalties, secret missions, and riveting gameplay that had audiences engaged from Day 1. And now? The stakes are about to get even higher.

"The response to Alliance Season 1 validated what we always believed, that Indian audiences are ready for a smarter form of reality entertainment. The show didn't just find an audience; it created a community of viewers who were invested in every move, every alliance, and every shift in the game. The love that season 1 got inspired us to ensure we don’t make them wait one full year," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “ We are bringing back Season 2 sooner, with higher stakes, sharper gameplay, more drama, and an evolved ‘System’ that will test the Allies like never before. Our continued partnership with Banijay Asia allows us to further push the boundaries of this format. Alliance has firmly established itself as a defining title in India's unscripted space, and Season 2 will only strengthen that position."



Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India said, “Alliance is a format that asks a very simple question: when the rules keep changing, who can keep their head in the game? That tension between strategy and human behaviour is what made Season 1 so compelling, and it is also what gives us so much room to evolve the show. For Season 2, we’ve gone back to that core and found new ways to test the Allies, not just through the challenges, but through the choices they make and the relationships they build. We’re excited to continue this journey with Prime Video and we will surely push the game to a new level.”



Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India said, “Alliance has a very particular energy to it. The challenge with bringing back a format that audiences have embraced so quickly is to preserve what made it feel fresh in the first place, while finding new ways to surprise them. Season 2 gave us an opportunity to do exactly that, to reinvent the game without losing its core. We’re also delighted to have Kunal Kemmu return. He brought a distinct personality and sense of humour to the HQ in Season 1, and we’re excited to see him take audiences through what is an even more unpredictable game this time around."