From taking selfies to painting nails, these Bollywood celebs hold Guinness World Records



The Guinness World Records is one of the most popular and renowned organisations when it comes to world records. Sometimes the records are bizarre, and other times they are truly unique. Among the billions of people in the world, only a select few manage to make it onto the list. Did you know that some Bollywood celebrities also hold Guinness World Records? This is yet another feather in the cap for a few B-town stars. Scroll down to check the list of Bollywood celebrities who have achieved a Guinness World Record.

Shah Rukh Khan

Khan holds Guinness record for being most in-demand actor worldwide in 2022-23, according to data-science firm Parrot Analytics, with global demand rating 53.2 times greater than any other actor. Commonly known as King Khan, the actor has also broken the record for being the highest-earning Bollywood actor. As per Forbes, Khan topped the list with estimated earnings of Rs 220 crores.

Sonakshi Sinha



Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha made a Guinness World Record in 2016 as she was among the people who set a new record for most people painting their fingernails simultaneously.

Abhishek Bachchan



A bit bizarre record. In 2009, Bachchan made several public appearances across different cities to promote Delhi-6 in 12 hours. This earned him a Guinness World Record. Another record that he made was with his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. They became the first father-son duo who played reversed roles in the 2009 movie Paa.

Katrina Kaif



Katrina Kaif reportedly holds a Guinness World Record for being the highest-earning actress in 2013, with estimated earnings of Rs 63.75 crore. The income comes from her films, appearances and endorsements.

Akshay Kumar