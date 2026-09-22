/Aditya Dhar eyes National Award 2027 for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: 'Hopefully we come next year also'

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is underway, and this year is extra special for Aditya Dhar, as his film Article 370 has emerged as a big winner. Article 370 has won three major honours - Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam Dhar, and Best Music Direction (Songs) for Shashwat Sachdev.

Aditya Dhar Hopes To Return To National Awards For Dhurandhar

Today, Dhar attended the ceremony with his wife Yami Gautam. While the director is still enjoying the success of his film Dhurandhar, this year he came for Article 370, but he hopes to return next year for the first part of Dhurandhar.

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Starring Ranveer Singh, the movie was released in December 2025, and falls into the National Film Awards cycle for films certified in 2025, which corresponds to the 73rd National Film Awards, which will be distributed in 2027.

Speaking on the red carpet, the National Award-winning director expressed hope that he will return to the awards next year. "We are here for Article 370. Hopefully we come next year also," said Aditya Dhar, ahead of the 72nd National Film Awards.

Yami, who is going to be honoured with the certificate for her performance in the movie, also spoke to DD at the red carpet. Speaking of the honour, she said, “It feels great. This is the biggest validation any artist can receive. I think it is the highest honour that's presented to you by your country. I don't think I will ever be able to express how I'm feeling right now. I'm still trying to soak it in.”

Dhar has won Best Director at the 66th National Film Awards for Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

Dhar's massive success with Dhurandhar