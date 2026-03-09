Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  14 Years of Kahaani: The role that changed Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career and earned him a National Award

Shomini Sen
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 23:27 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 23:27 IST
Director Sujoy Ghosh with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on sets of Kahaani

Story highlights

While Kahaani remains one of the best films of Vidya Balan's career, it also presented Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a brief but impactful role. As the film turns 14, here's looking back at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's role in the film. 

Fourteen years after its release, Kahaani still stands as one of the most distinctive thrillers in modern Hindi cinema. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the 2012 film broke the conventional mould of Bollywood suspense dramas with its gripping narrative set against the vibrant chaos of Kolkata during Durga Puja. Led by the formidable Vidya Balan, who played a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband, the film also featured compelling performances from Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and a brief yet unforgettable appearance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. What made the film special was not just its unpredictable storytelling but also how even the smallest characters added depth to the narrative.

Among those performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portrayal of Intelligence Bureau officer Khan remains a masterclass in subtle acting. His role was not lengthy, yet every scene carried weight. As the quiet, observant officer assisting the investigation, Siddiqui brought an understated intensity that elevated the tension of the story. With minimal dialogue and controlled expressions, he created a character who felt authentic and grounded in the world of the film. It was a performance that relied more on presence and precision than dramatic flair, proving that screen time has little to do with impact.

That brief role went on to earn Nawazuddin Siddiqui a Special Jury recognition at the National Film Awards in 2013, a testament to the power of his craft. Over the years, Siddiqui has built a reputation as one of India’s most transformative actors, often described as an acting school in himself.

In the same year that Kahaani released, Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivered powerful performances across multiple films, proving his remarkable range as an actor. His work in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Talaash, Dekh Indian Circus alongside Kahaani earned him the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards. The recognition celebrated his ability to leave a lasting impact across diverse characters in the same year, cementing his reputation as one of the finest actors of his generation.His ability to disappear into characters, regardless of their screen time, has inspired a generation of performers. Looking back at Kahaani today, his performance remains a reminder that sometimes the most powerful moments in cinema come from the quietest characters.

