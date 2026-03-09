/14 Years of Kahaani: The role that changed Nawazuddin Siddiqui's career and earned him a National Award

Fourteen years after its release, Kahaani still stands as one of the most distinctive thrillers in modern Hindi cinema. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the 2012 film broke the conventional mould of Bollywood suspense dramas with its gripping narrative set against the vibrant chaos of Kolkata during Durga Puja. Led by the formidable Vidya Balan, who played a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband, the film also featured compelling performances from Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and a brief yet unforgettable appearance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. What made the film special was not just its unpredictable storytelling but also how even the smallest characters added depth to the narrative.

Among those performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portrayal of Intelligence Bureau officer Khan remains a masterclass in subtle acting. His role was not lengthy, yet every scene carried weight. As the quiet, observant officer assisting the investigation, Siddiqui brought an understated intensity that elevated the tension of the story. With minimal dialogue and controlled expressions, he created a character who felt authentic and grounded in the world of the film. It was a performance that relied more on presence and precision than dramatic flair, proving that screen time has little to do with impact.

That brief role went on to earn Nawazuddin Siddiqui a Special Jury recognition at the National Film Awards in 2013, a testament to the power of his craft. Over the years, Siddiqui has built a reputation as one of India’s most transformative actors, often described as an acting school in himself.

Add WION as a Preferred Source