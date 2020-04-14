Watch: Farah Khan's triplets produce, direct and perform in a coronavirus awareness video

A chip of the old block, they say. Filmmakers Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder's triplets have created an awareness video around coronavirus. The rap titled `Need to survive' has been written and composed by Farah's son Czar. Her two daughters Diva and Anya have directed, styled and edited the video.



"There`s new Rapper in town.. he is 12 yrs old.. n he`s very concerned about the pandemic. Czar Kunder ..#NeedToSurvive. Every child is gifted.. they just unwrap their packages at different times," the 55-year-old director tweeted.

In the rap, the 12-year-old is seen highlighting the seriousness of the pandemic and how `quarantine` should not be fun but a matter of great concern at the time when thousands of people are dying in the world.



"What are you trying to achieve? While stuck at home being quarantined. You can`t find a cure with some fancy machines. If you have the virus, build your self-esteem," Czar raps in the video."The world`s ending, I need to survive. But it can`t be done without pain and strife," the rap further goes.



A few weeks earlier, Farah had criticised celebrities for posting their workout videos on social media during the lockdown. The filmmaker had urged them to concentrate on more pressing issues in the world.



The rap received appreciation from several Bollywood celebrities including veteran actor Anil Kapoor, and actor Abhishek Bachchan."Phenomenal," commented Anil Kapoor while, Abhishek left fire emojis on the post. Farah's cousin, director Zoya Akhtar, actors Sonam Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and others too praised the video.