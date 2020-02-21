Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana's same-sex love story banned in Dubai, UAE

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' maybe releasing in Indian theatres this Friday, but the film has been banned in Dubai and UAE over its homosexual content.



According to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the film`s makers had even offered to edit the kiss scenme between Ayushmann and co-actor Jitendra, but the censor board there did not agree to the release of the film.



A source from Dubai told the portal, "We knew this was coming. Or, rather not coming. We really wanted to see what `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` has to say, since it is the first Bollywood film that normalises a gay relationship. Sadly, all films with gay content are banned in these parts."

When the producers of the film offered to cut out the kiss scene between Jitendra and Ayushmann, they were reminded that it wasn`t about the kiss but the content.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' focusses on same-sex love story in a small town in India. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and others.