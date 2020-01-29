'Shabaash Mithu' first poster: Presenting the first look of Taapsee Pannu as cricketer Mithali Raj

Another day, another new sports biopic. This time Taapsee Pannu is all set to play the captain of Indian women's national cricket team Mitahli Raj in a film titled 'Shabaash Mithu'.



Mithali who retired from T20 form of cricket in September 2019 continues to be the captain of the ODI team and is likely to play for the national team till the World Cup in 2021.

On Thursday, Taapsee shared the first look of the film in which she can be seen dressed in an Indian jersey as she looks intently while hitting a shot.



"“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’" Taapsee tweeted with the poster.

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020 ×

The film will hit theatres in February 2021 and is being directed by Rahul Dholakia who has in the past made films like 'Raees' and 'Parzania'.



Taapsee has already started prepping for her role in the sports biopic and has also shared glimpses of her preparation on her social media pages.