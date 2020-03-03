Rishi Kapoor quotes famous line from 'Damini' to express anger over Nirbhaya rape case verdict

On Monday, a Delhi court stayed the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 rape case. The execution has been deferred for the third time and has received severe criticism from the public including actor Rishi Kapoor.



The veteran actor took to Twitter to express anger over the decision on Monday and used a dialogue from his film 'Damini' to express his thoughts on the case.



"Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous," he tweeted on Monday night, quoting the famous dialogue that Sunny Deol had said in the 1993 film.

Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 2, 2020 ×

Since the mercy petition of one of the convicts is pending with the President of India, the execution has been deferred.



Interestingly, the dialogue is from a courtroom scene in 'Damini' which also dealt with gang rape. The line was said Deol, playing a lawyer, expressed his exasperation at the judicial system postponing the hearing of the case.



In the 2012 Delhi rape case, a total of six people -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were convicted in the gang rape and murder of the paramedic student here.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.