Irrfan Khan's unreleased film 'Apno Se Bewafai' to come out on April 2

Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film ‘Apno Se Bewafai’ to now see the light of the day as the makers announced its release date as April 2, 2020.

This news comes a day before the release of his film ‘Angrezi Medium’ in which he plays the role of a father who strives hard to send his daughter for higher studies to a university outside India. He stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and others. Read our review of 'Angrezi Medium' here.

As for ‘Apno Se Bewafai’, it was a movie that Irrfan Khan shot for before he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, that is two years ago. The release was stalled until now as the makers were short of funds.

The makers have also revealed that they have not been able to inform Irrfan about the development as he is not in touch with anyone at the moment and is not even available for any promotional activities for the film.

It is also reported that director Prakash Bhalekar, while speaking to a daily, said that Irrfan had put up a wonderful performance in the family entertainer, and the film would also feature a bunch of fresh actors.