Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalogue of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group`s music publishing arm, the company said on Monday.



The deal includes Dylan`s iconic 1960s counterculture songs like "Blowin` in the Wind" and "Like a Rolling Stone", the company said in a statement, but did not disclose the terms of the deal.



Dylan`s song catalogue was previously administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing, according to a Variety report



The 79-year-old American singer-songwriter, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, has sold more than 125 million records around the world.