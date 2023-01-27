Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in ‘It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will feature together in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel titled ‘It Ends With Us’. The film is being developed by Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Alongwith acting, Justin Baldoni is also set to direct.
The film will follow the story of a girl named Lily who has moved to another city and is ready to start a new life after college. There Lily meets a guy named Ryle and she falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas, her first love, reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle.
The film’s script has been adapted by Christy Hall.
The novel, for the unversed, is a cultural phenomenon of-sorts. The film has made it to several must-read lists and is currently a best-selling novel in the US. Published in 43 languages, ‘It Ends With Us’ was the top-selling print book of 2022, has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over 90 weeks.
Blake Lively, last featured in Taylor Swift’s 2021 music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, as she made her directorial debut with the song. The song earned the actress her two ACM Award nominations and a CMA nomination. Also, Blake Lively is set to reprise her role in the upcoming ‘A Simple Favor’ sequel with Anna Kendrick.