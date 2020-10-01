Blackpink to kick start YouTube's new weekly music show titled 'Released'

Video-sharing platform YouTube is giving music artists a new promotional vehicle to hype their latest releases with its latest original show `Released`.



The show will be starting this week with K-pop superstars `Blackpink`.According to Variety, the video platform promises a 16-episode series that will feature big-name artists every week.



Each 15-minute episode, highlighting music moments from the prior week, will lead up to one exclusive video premiere on YouTube just before it`s released at midnight ET.



The debut episode will premiere on `Blackpink`s official YouTube channel on Thursday, October 1, at 11:45 pm ET ahead of the release of their debut studio album (dubbed simply `The Album`).YouTube said it will announce upcoming show talent each week ahead of the Thursday premiere.



"We are honoured and happy to be the first on YouTube`s new original content `Released.` We hope that it will be a great opportunity to celebrate our first full album `The Album` with many global music fans," `Blackpink` commented in a statement.



In June, Blackpink premiered their single `How You Like That`, and the song took the number 1 spot as YouTube`s Global Top Song of Summer and won the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards` song of the summer. Their single `Ice Cream` with Selena Gomez debuted in August at No. 1 on YouTube`s global music videos chart.



"Van Toffler is the visionary behind some of music`s most memorable moments and the perfect partner to bring this project to life," said Susanne Daniels, YouTube`s global head of original content said in a statement.



Lyor Cohen, YouTube`s global head of music, added, " With `Released,` Thursday nights on YouTube are going to be mic-drop moments. We feel lucky to kick off this series with Blackpink, arguably the biggest artist in the world.



"The series is hosted by D.C.-based DJ Little Bacon Bear. The show will have "unfiltered access" to each week`s featured artist along with exclusive performances, according to YouTube.



As reported by Variety, `Released` is part of the YouTube Originals music-focused slate, which has included `Justin Bieber: Seasons,` `Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert,` `Twice: Seize the Light` and `Coldplay: Everyday Life - Live in Jordan.` Forthcoming projects include a four-part docuseries with Demi Lovato due in 2021.