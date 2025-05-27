Billy Ray Cyrus calls Elizabeth Hurley his "beautiful girlfriend" in new social media post

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has confirmed his relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. The new couple made their first red carpet appearance together in Rome recently, and Cyrus shared an adorable video from the night on his Instagram.



In the clip, the 63-year-old singer and the 59-year-old model were seen walking arm-in-arm as they left their hotel. The video also showed them holding hands at the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition at Palazzo Barberini, where they attended a dinner.



Cyrus called Hurley "my beautiful girlfriend" in the caption, making their relationship official.

Take a look

Hurley wore a bright pink gown with a deep neckline and cape-style sleeves, paired with silver heels and large earrings. Cyrus chose a black jacket with leather details, dark pants, a western hat, and sunglasses for the event.

Their relationship first caught attention in April when Cyrus posted a photo of them kissing during an Easter celebration in Tennessee. Hurley's son Damian also gave his support by commenting with heart emojis on the photo. He joined the couple in Rome, wearing a red suit for the event.



As per People, Cyrus later confirmed their romance on Apple Country Music's The Ty Bentli Show where he said they reconnected after meeting on the set of the Netflix film Christmas in Paradise in 2022.