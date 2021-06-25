Billy Porter's single to be released for charity

Billy Porter’s cover of Juliet Roberts club classic ‘Caught in the Middle’ will now be released as part of nonprofit Red Hot organisation’s Pride Month celebration.

The full double album is out July 2, pairing Billy Porter and other artists with the production of Bill Coleman and John “J-C” Carr’s 808 BEACH.

In a statement, Billy Porter said, “I live at the intersection of art and activism. 30 years ago, no one even wanted to talk about HIV and AIDS, let alone celebrate the community with music and dance. There has to be joy in the middle of the pain, and i hope that things can and will get better. That’s why the work that Red Hot does is so important. Thank you for leading the way. I’m so happy to be a part of carrying on the tradition.”

Proceeds from the album will benefit the Ally Coalition, Trevor Project and SAGE.