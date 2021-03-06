Billy Porter starrer groundbreaking series ‘Pose’ to end after third season

Billy Porter critically acclaimed drama 'Pose' is coming to end after the third season.



On Friday, the network FX announced the ending of the show. The seven-episode final season will debut on May 2 and the series finale will air on June 6. The series was renewed for a third season back in 2019.



Steven shared a lengthy message and wrote, ''Hey Pose fam! We made the decision to end @PoseOnFX after 3 seasons because we reached the intended ending of our story. This experience has been life-changing. THANK YOU is too small a word. And yet, it’s what is in my heart. Hope to see you on May 2nd when we debut. #PoseFX''.

As per the Deadline, the final season will be set in 1994, when “ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell (Billy Porter) contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

The writer, director, co-creator and executive producer Brad Falchuk added, “I am more proud of this show than anything else I have created – or ever will create. I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.”



The groundbreaking drama made history since its debut in 2018 with the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles. In 2019, Billy Porter became the first openly gay actor to win an Emmy for the lead actor including executive producer Janet Mock, who became the first-ever trans woman to write and direct an episode of television.