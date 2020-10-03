Billy Crudup to join Ezra Miller starrer 'The Flash' movie: Report

Billy Crudup is in early talks to return in Ezra Miller starrer DC superhero movie 'The Flash' for Warner Bros. Crudup, recently won his first Emmy for drama series for 'The Morning Show'.

Crudup has previously attached to "The Flash" four years ago as Allen himself. Eventually, Crudup left the project. He also appeared in one scene as Dr Henry Allen in 2017’s 'Justice League'. Crudup will join Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in the superhero film.



Andy Muschietti directorial will go on floors in London in 2021. The script is written by Christina Hodson, will centre on Barry Allen going back in time to prevent the murder of his mother.



Over the years, Billy starred in numerous high-profile films, including, 'Mission: Impossible III', 'Watchmen', 'Spotlight' and many more.

The movie is expected to release in 2022.