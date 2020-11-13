Billie Eilish releases her new single 'Therefore I Am'; watch video

Billie Eilish's new single is out! The 18-year-old singer released her song 'Therefore I Am' on Thursday along with an accompanying video.



The five-minute-long video begins with Eilish walking through an empty mall before she turns around to face the camera and then starts singing.

Dressed in typical baggy mismatched clothes, Eilish flaunts her green hair and long fingernails.





Many of her fans would find the song a tad different from traditional tunes. The new song leans towards pop and hip-hop genres.



This is Eilish's third single this year. She had earlier released the Bond theme song - No Time To Die' in February and 'My future' in July.



"The video is just the way that the song feels to me — careless and not really trying," Billie told a magazine recently. The Grammy award-winning singer revealed that barely any crew was present while filming the song.