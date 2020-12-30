Billie Eilish loses 100, 000 followers after she shares an NSFW sketch on Instagram 

Billie Eilish is reportedly very amused after losing approximately 100, 000 Instagram followers. The singer lost followers soon after she took part in a new viral trend on Instagram.



The Grammy award winning singer took part in the viral 'Post a Picture Of' Instagram challenge recently and was asked to post a picture of her mobile device's lock screen on Monday. The singer obliged with an image of drawings of breasts.

Eilish shared the first Story post, a screengrab of her iPhone’s lock screen, which shows a watercolour painting of two naked women – a colour palette of greens, yellows and reds bringing the work to life.

When Eilish was asked to post a picture of a drawing she is really proud of, the 18-year-old singer once again, shared images which revealed a number of sketches Eilish had drawn of various female anatomy parts.



"These probably lol i love boobs," Eilish captioned posts on Instagram.



Soon after she posted the images, some observant fans of the singer noticed that her follower count had drastically decreased.

"Bye not her losing 100K cuz of boobs," one Instagram follower pointed out, sharing a screengrab of the ever-decreasing statistics which showed Eilish’s count drop from 73 million down to 72.9 million in mere minutes.



The user added in the post caption, "PLS SHE LOST 100K IN LIKE A HALF HOUR— IS MY IG GLITCHING OR??"

Eilish too noticed the change, and retorted with "LMFAOO y’all babies smh," as a response along with two skull emojis.



Ever since she shot to fame, the singer has been very vocal about body positivity.



She has always been spotted donning baggy clothes on the red carpet and has created a league of her own with many copying her style. Ye, Eilish says, she has been subjected to online trolling for her fashion choices.



"There's this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110-degree day in a tank top," she told the publication. "And people were like, 'Damn, Billie got fat!' And I’m like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you've just never seen it before!’ So that’s the most current one, but whatever," she had told Vanity Fair in an interview earlier this year.



