‘Billie Eilish: Live at The O2’ to release on January 27, an exclusive one day event

One of the most iconic names on the international music scene, Billie Eilish has a sprawling army of fans across the globe, including India. PVR Pictures will now bring the magic of Billie EIlish to a cinema near you with ‘Billie Eilish: Live at The O2’. Scheduled to arrive in theatres on 27th January 2023, the exclusive ‘one night only’ release promises to take you into the mesmerising world of Billie during her historical concert at the O2 arena in London.

The movie will unveil a never-seen-before extended version of the concert, as you get an unfiltered glimpse at the melodic genius of the celebrated American singer-songwriter. Directed by Emmy Award winning filmmaker Sam Wrench, the concert has been captured in all its grand glory, with a total of 27 songs shot from an up, close and personal perspective.

Originally live streamed for the Apple Music Live series, the new extended version has all the ingredients to serve as a treat for diehard Billie Eilish fans.