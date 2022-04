Billie Eilish falls on her face during second Coachella performance, laughs it off later

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish fell on her face during her performance at the Coachella music festival but took it in the right spirit.



As the lights dimmed and Billie prepared to sing her hit 'Getting Older,' she slipped and landed directly on her face. "I just ate s--t. Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here." the 20-year-old singer yelled.



After finishing the song, Billie explained what happened. "It was pitch black. You see that square? This f--king thing? I went de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face," she can be heard saying in a video thats doing the rounds of the internet.



"F--k the square," chanted members of the crowd in response prompting Billie to repeat the phrase and laugh.



However, there was one secret that Billie didn`t let slip ahead of her performance, her special guest. After performing an acoustic rendition of `Your Power` with her brother Finneas O`Connell, Billie welcomed pop-punk icon and Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams onstage. The duo then performed a duet of `Misery Business'.



This was Billie's second performance at this year's festival. She had headlined the opening weekend of the festival as well last week.