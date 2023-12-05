Billie Eilish comes out as queer, loses over 100k followers on Instagram soon after

Singer Billie Eilish has lost over 100, 000 followers on Instagram a day after she addressed her sexuality at Variety's annual Hitmakers Brunch event. The event took place on Saturday where Eilish admitted she is queer.

The Grammy award winning singer reportedly lost 117,750 followers in the last 30 days, with the majority unfollowing her on December 3. Eilish lost 40,428 Instagram followers the day after her red carpet interview. Duirng the event, Eilish spoke about being “attracted to women.”



However, the 21-year-old singer thought it was “obvious.” “No I didn't. But I kind of thought, 'Wasn't it obvious?' I didn't realise people didn't know,” Eilish said during the interview. The You Should See Me in a Crown singer further

explained that she doesn't really believe in “the concept of coming out." "I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist?' I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops,” she added.



She also expressed her shock over the article that talked about her losing followers and said, “I saw the article and I was like, oh... I guess... I came out today! OK cool.” However, she had a sense of relief that people ultimately knew. “But it's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know... but it's cool that they know. Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it! But... I am for the girls,” Eilish said.



Following the magazine's last month's issue, Eilish called out Variety in an Instagram post. She thanked the magazine for honouring her with an award but also expressed her dissatisfaction over “outing” her on the “red carpet.” Along with a carousel of images, she wrote, “Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for.’”