Billie Eilish apologises for using racial slur in viral video: 'Appalled and embarrassed' 

Days after a viral video showed singer Billie Eilish using racial slur and mocking Asian accent, the singer has issued an apology.



Eilish put out a long statement on Instagram on Tuesday and said she was "appalled and embarrassed" by the edit, which she said was from the time when she was 13 or 14 year old. In the video, Eilish can be seen mouthing the slur.



"I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word," Eilish, now 19, said.



"This song was the only time I`d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."



A compilation edit on TikTok earlier this month included another which Eilish said was her speaking in a "silly gibberish made up voice," - a thing that she had done since childhood when talking to 'pet, friends and family'.



"It ... is in no way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the slightest," she said.



"Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life. Regardless of how it was interpreted I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others."

"I`m being labelled something that I am not," Eilish said, adding that she was addressing the video clip after fans had asked her to respond.



"I ... have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality."



Many of her fans were left shocked when the video circulated on social media. Some called her “cancelled”. Some others blamed her Tourette syndrome which causes involuntary tics. Billie Eilish had revealed in 2008 that she she has the disorder.



The video came into light amid a spate of attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic. US President Joe Biden last month signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.