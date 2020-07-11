Bill Hadar and Radar Bilson split after less than a year of dating: Reports

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have separated after less than a year of dating. The couple made their relationship official, in January when the two together walked the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.



'Barry' star, 42, and 'Hart of Dixie' actress haven't responded to the reports yet. Earlier a source told a magazine, that it seemed as if the pair had 'a serious relationship', noting that "they spend a lot of time together."



They first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted grabbing coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December.



Meanwhile, The actress previously admitted she would never date anyone who isn't fully invested in supporting her as a mother.

Hader was previously married to writer and director Maggie Carey in 2006 and shared three kids with her- Hannah, 10, Harper, 7 and Hayley, 5. Meanwhile, Bilson was previously in a 10-year relationship with actor Hayden Christensen until they split in 2017. The former couple shares a daughter Briar Rose, 5 together.