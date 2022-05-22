Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's film continues earning big numbers at box office

'Bhool Bhaulaiya 2' is a box office winner!



Kartik Aaryan starrer horror comedy-drama has taken the box office by storm. After a good start on Friday, the movie continues earning a big number across the country.



On the day first, the movie becomes the biggest Bollywood opener of this year by raking in 14 crores. Showing impressive performance on day 2, the movie took the total collection to 32.45 crores.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Biz jumps across #India... Wins over youngistaan *and* families, metros *and* mass pockets... Eyes ₹ 55 cr [+/-] weekend, strong chance of going past ₹ 💯 cr... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr. Total: ₹ 32.45 cr. #India biz pic.twitter.com/6zKGoGYqZ7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2022 ×

It is expected the movie will cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the first weekend.



Anees Bazmee's directorial has surpassed the first-day collection of star-studded big banner movies of this year like Sanjay Leela Bansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey', Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.



The movie is a sequel of Akshay Kumar's 2007 blockbuster movie of same name. The movie opened with mixed reviews from critics and the audience alike. Many have praised the outstanding performance of Tabu in the movie.