Bhediya weekend collection: The horror-comedy makes a decent total over the weekend from a low start
Story highlights
Bhediya weekend box-office collection: The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer made a jump from their decent start on 25 November. The movie experienced two low-collection days as it is facing constant competition with Drishyam 2.
The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy Bhediya opens to a low number on Friday, 25 November. The film opened at Rs 7.48 crore and went on to collect Rs 11/50 crore on Sunday. The movie is said to be experiencing constant competition with this year's one of the most successful movie,
Drishyam 2.
The movie is the third installation of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. Bhediya is the story of Varun's character, Bhaskar who transforms into a werewolf after being bitten by a mythical wolf. The film also has many talented faces like Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paalin Kabak.
The film analyst, Taran Adrash shared the weekend collection of the film on Twitter and wrote that the film collected a decent total over the first weekend and is witnessing growth on Day 3 of its release.
#Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 28.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/glZSQ2SvM1— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022
The film opened with a slow start while Drishyam 2 still grossing numbers at the box office. According to a report in Box Office India, the Amar Kaushik directorial showed good growth in mass pockets on Sunday but "these places had to jump 50% plus due to low numbers on the first two days".
Though the movie is receiving positive reviews for its good comedy and novel concept. The movie is also garnering praise for its VFX and strong screenplay. The steady growth of the movie is possible this week and all eyes are on Monday, as the movie passes the crucial Monday test, then it can eventually land in the long run the next weekend.