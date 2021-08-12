Beyonce reveals she is building a honey farm

Beyonce has revealed that she has beehives at her home and is building a hemp and honey farm.



In her recent cover story for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the 39-year-old Grammy winner songstress has revealed she’s actually raising bees and talked about her love for bees.



“Now I’m building a hemp and honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof!” she said. Recalling her time during quarantine, he fined some 'healing properties'.



“During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things … I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me,” she told the magazine.



Further, she also shared the satisfying moments as a mom to 9-year-old Blue Ivy, ''One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed. Using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace,''.



Further, she explained that her blends are homegrown and that she 'found healing properties in honey' that benefit herself and her muchkins.



The singer, though, didn't mention in which property she is building the honey farm in. However, the singer was spotted spending time in the Hamptons with her husband Jay-Z and their kids. The couple has three kids together -- Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.